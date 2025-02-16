VeraBank N.A. Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

