Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,600.27. The trade was a 31.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.0 %

QCOM stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

