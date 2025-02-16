iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Amarillo National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,343,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVW stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.