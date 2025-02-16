MN Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after buying an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 374,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

