L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

