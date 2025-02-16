Principal Securities Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

