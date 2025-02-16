First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

