First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
