Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Up 40.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report) shot up 40.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 2,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Trading Up 40.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

