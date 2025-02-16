iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.
iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.
