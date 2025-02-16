Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.21 and traded as high as $131.05. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $128.54, with a volume of 93,165 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.23.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,904.36. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,740.02. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 131.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

