Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.24 and last traded at C$16.02. 211,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 411,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.07.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

