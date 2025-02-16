MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:XXXX) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:XXXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.24. 684,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,315,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.
MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.
MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN (XXXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is passively managed, tracking 4x the daily performance of a total return index comprised of US large-cap companies. XXXX was launched on Dec 7, 2023 and is issued by Max.
