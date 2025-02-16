Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Rambus Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 872,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,619.80. This trade represents a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $240,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 31.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 757.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

