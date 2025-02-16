Contrasting Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) & Its Peers

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Acadian Asset Management to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acadian Asset Management and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadian Asset Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acadian Asset Management Competitors 861 4131 4237 162 2.39

Acadian Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Acadian Asset Management’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acadian Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadian Asset Management 16.81% 1,000.27% 18.11% Acadian Asset Management Competitors 9.90% 125.48% 6.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 47.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million $65.80 million 11.47 Acadian Asset Management Competitors $2.34 billion $310.68 million 17.63

Acadian Asset Management’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acadian Asset Management. Acadian Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadian Asset Management’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acadian Asset Management peers beat Acadian Asset Management on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

