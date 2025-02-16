Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,140. This trade represents a 6.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the third quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 58.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Rezolute Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RZLT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 357,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Rezolute has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

