Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Should You Sell?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 244,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 89,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Prosper Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

