Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Should You Sell?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 244,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 89,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Prosper Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Prosper Gold
Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prosper Gold
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.