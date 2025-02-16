Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,278 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,367,000 after buying an additional 535,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,092,000 after buying an additional 433,676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

