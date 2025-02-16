Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) to Proceed with Acquisition by Rio Tinto Pending Court Sanctioning

Arcadium Lithium plc, a publicly traded company incorporated under the Laws of the Bailiwick of Jersey, made a significant announcement today regarding its proposed acquisition by Rio Tinto Western Holdings Limited and Rio Tinto BM Subsidiary Limited. As reported in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Arcadium Lithium disclosed that all necessary regulatory approvals for the Transaction have been obtained, marking a crucial milestone in the acquisition process.

The Transaction Agreement, initially disclosed on October 9, 2024, outlines the transfer of all ordinary shares of Arcadium Lithium, including those represented by CHESS depositary interests, to the Buyer at $5.85 per Company Share. The completion of the Transaction is expected to be contingent upon the sanctioning of the Scheme by the Royal Court of Jersey.

Having secured all pre-closing regulatory approvals and clearances further punctuates the progress made by Arcadium in facilitating the Transaction. The Company remains focused on satisfying the remaining conditions set forth in the Transaction Agreement to achieve a successful and timely closing, pending Court sanctioning.

To formalize the Scheme of Arrangement, Arcadium has scheduled a hearing with the Royal Court of Jersey on March 5, 2025. Shareholders have been invited to participate in the Court hearing, either in person or through a Jersey advocate, to voice their support or opposition to the Scheme.

In a press release issued on February 13, 2025, Arcadium Lithium detailed the completion of all necessary regulatory approvals, the upcoming Court hearing, and underscored the importance of shareholder participation in the sanctioning process. The attached Exhibit 99.1 offers additional insights into the acquisition and the proposed timeline for its conclusion.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Arcadium’s shares and CHESS Depositary Receipts (CDIs) are expected to be delisted from both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Arcadium Lithium is a prominent global lithium chemicals producer committed to utilizing lithium’s potential responsibly to advance clean energy initiatives. The Company collaborates with stakeholders to foster innovation and propel sustainability in energy and transportation sectors. With operations worldwide, Arcadium Lithium boasts industry-leading capabilities in lithium extraction and manufacturing processes.

*Safe Harbor Statement:* The Company has stated forward-looking information on the transaction and reminds stakeholders that actual results may vary from implied expectations due to various factors. Interested parties are encouraged to review detailed risk factors as outlined in Arcadium Lithium’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

