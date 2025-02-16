Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.15. Approximately 32,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

Separately, Cormark cut shares of Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.23.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

