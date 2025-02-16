Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 720,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,116,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 841,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

