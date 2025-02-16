JNBA Financial Advisors Has $678,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.81 and a 200-day moving average of $223.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

