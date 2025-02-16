Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after buying an additional 2,847,239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

