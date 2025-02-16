Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Daily Journal Trading Up 1.5 %

DJCO stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $317.01 and a 52 week high of $602.00. The stock has a market cap of $598.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported $19.41 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 111.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Daily Journal by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.