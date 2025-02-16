iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. 2,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

