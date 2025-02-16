iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. 2,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $50.41.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
