Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $36.42. 20,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Company Profile

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

