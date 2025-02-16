Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 1,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Eramet Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

About Eramet

(Get Free Report)

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.