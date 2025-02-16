L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 1,574 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.60 and a 1-year high of $561.86. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.