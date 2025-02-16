Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Trading Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 41,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 9,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

