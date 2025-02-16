Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.
Cuisine Solutions Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.
Cuisine Solutions Company Profile
Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.
