Short Interest in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Expands By 40.1%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Knightscope worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Knightscope Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ KSCP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 189,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,340. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

