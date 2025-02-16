Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.9% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $233.42 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.