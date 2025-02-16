Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,238 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.38. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

