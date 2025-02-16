Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

