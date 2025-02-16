Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

