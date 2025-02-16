Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expands By 8.0%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,426. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $518,125.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,957.84. The trade was a 33.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,124 shares of company stock worth $2,500,685 in the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

