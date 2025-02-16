Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZD stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,393. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

