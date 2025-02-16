Vivid Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $600.72 and its 200-day moving average is $583.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $613.93. The firm has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

