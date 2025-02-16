Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 13th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Magnite, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the digital media industry, which includes businesses focused on creating, distributing, or monetizing digital content such as videos, music, games, and more. These stocks represent ownership shares in companies that are involved in various aspects of the digital media landscape, such as streaming services, social media platforms, online advertising, and technology companies. Investors may choose to invest in digital media stocks to gain exposure to this rapidly growing sector and potentially capitalize on the increasing shift towards digital consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,647,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,946,379. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $460.91. 950,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,888. Adobe has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $610.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $163.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.69.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 4,504,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,624. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

