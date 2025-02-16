dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

dotdigital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.