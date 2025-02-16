H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 4,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 33,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

