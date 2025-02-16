Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 3,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 522,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Jangada Mines Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3,635.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.02.
Jangada Mines Company Profile
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jangada Mines
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.