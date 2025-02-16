Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Drops By 33.9%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kering Stock Up 2.2 %
PPRUY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 155,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,633. Kering has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.
Kering Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Kering
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.