Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Drops By 33.9%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kering Stock Up 2.2 %

PPRUY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 155,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,633. Kering has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Kering Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

