Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.28. 14,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 3,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

