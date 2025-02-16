Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Trading 18% Higher – Time to Buy?

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

