Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Drops By 29.7%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,434,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 10,568,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,781.7 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

SAPMF remained flat at $2.42 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

