Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Trading Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $530.00 and last traded at $530.00. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.62.

Pontiac Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $2.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $10.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

