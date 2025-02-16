Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Up 45.2% in January

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Potash America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTAM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 873,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,482. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Potash America Company Profile

Featured Stories

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

