Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Up 45.2% in January

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Potash America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTAM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 873,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,482. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Potash America Company Profile
