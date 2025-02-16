Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €58.48 ($61.56) and last traded at €58.00 ($61.05). Approximately 901,777 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.24 ($60.25).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.67.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

