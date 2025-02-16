MN Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.