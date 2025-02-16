L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,239,273.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,600.27. This represents a 31.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.0 %

QCOM stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.50. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.90 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

